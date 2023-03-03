FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly single car crash that happened in Felton yesterday afternoon.
According to police, this happened on Carpenters Bridge Road around 2:45 p.m.
Police say the driver was heading east when he crossed the center line into the westbound lane.
The car went off the edge of the road and struck a tree.
The 75-year-old man from Frederica who was driving the car was sent to a nearby hospital where he tragically died from his injuries.
Delaware State Police is still investigating the collision.