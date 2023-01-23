SEAFORD, Del. - A 69-year-old man from Hebron was killed in a car crash that occurred around 7 a.m. Monday in Seaford.
According to Delaware State Police, the man was sitting in his Chevrolet, stopped behind a school bus that was picking up children on the northbound side of Route 13 with its red lights flashing and stop sign extended. A 19-year-old man from Fruitland was driving a Hyundai in the same lane and did not stop, hitting the back of the Chevrolet.
Both cars were propelled off the road after impact. The school bus was not hit and no children were hurt. Police say the driver of the Hyundai was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Possible charges against the Hyundai driver are pending the results of the investigation. Route 13 was closed for over three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
This crash is still under investigation. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.