DOVER, Del. - A man has died after a single-car crash in Dover Monday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
They say the man was driving north on Bayside drive in a 2015 GMC Acadia around 4 a.m. Monday morning when he approached a slight right curve just at a high speed. According to police, for unknown reasons, the driver was not able to keep control of the car and drove off the left edge of the road.
Police say the Acadia drove around 150 feet in an embankment parallel to the road before it hit a tree. Once it did, they say the Acadia spun counterclockwise, causing it to turn on to its passenger side. They say it caught fire afterwards.
According to police, the man has yet to be identified and was pronounced dead at the scene.
They confirm that there were no other passengers in the car and there were no other cars involved.
Delaware State Police says that Bayside Drive was closed for around four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.