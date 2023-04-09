MILTON, Del. - A 47-year-old man was killed in a car crash Sat. evening in Milton.
Police say it was around 9:30 p.m. when the 47-year-old man who passed was speeding in a 2007 GMC Yukon on the Lewes-Georgetown Highway. He approached a slight right curve just west of Harbeson Road. For unknown reasons, the man didn't keep control of the car and crossed into the westbound lane. The man drove through the intersection of Harbeson Road before leaving the road and continuing eastbound before driving through the front yards of several homes. He then crashed into a utility pole, and his car caught on fire.
Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lewes-Georgetown Highway between Harbeson Road and Hudson Road was closed for about two and a half hours while the crash was investigated, and the road was cleared.