Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s and lower 30s. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern and southern New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&