DOVER, Del. - Dover Police have arrested 19-year-old Javon Williams from Magnolia for armed robbery at the Dover Best Buy.
Police say they were sent to the electronics store at around 4:20 p.m. When they arrived, they say they were told by an employee that a man, later identified as Williams, entered the store, displayed a handgun, then demanded an iPhone. Police say the employee complied and gave Williams an iPhone along with other property.
According to police, Williams dropped the phone while running from the store, driving away in a Silver Ford Fusion with Delaware Registration. Officers were told this information, they say, and found the car on North Dupont Highway in the area of East Division Street.
Officers say they tried to pull the car over, but it kept driving and continued south to River Road, where it hit another car. Williams then got out and started running towards the Relax Inn, but surrendered when Dover Police K-9 Asher arrived on the scene.
They say clothing and property from the robbery were found inside Williams' car after a search warrant.
Williams was taken to the station to be processed and arraigned, says Dover Police, where he was charged with the following:
- Robbery in the First Degree
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Aggravated Menacing
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
- Disregarding a Police Officer's Signal
- Resisting Arrest
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession