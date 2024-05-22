SALISBURY, Md. - On May 16, John Mumford, 35, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor. The sentence was delivered by Associate Judge Karen M. Dean of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County.
According to officials, Mumford had pleaded guilty on Feb. 29 to the charges. Sentencing was deferred pending the completion of a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.
Following his prison term, Mumford will serve five years of supervised probation under specialized sexual offender supervision and management. He will also be under Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision. Any violations of his probation could result in an additional 28 years of incarceration. Additionally, Mumford is required to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life.
The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County says charges stem from incidents in 2018 and 2022 involving children living in Mumford's household. Although the child immediately alerted adults in the residence to what had occurred, and promptly disclosed the abuse, officials say the offense was not reported to law enforcement when it occurred in 2018. Both victims were under the age of 12.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “Sexual abuse committed against children extinguishes their childhoods. It is always difficult for children to disclose sexual abuse when it occurs."
Detective G. Wells of the Salisbury Police Department, Child Protective Services and members of the CAC were recognized by SA Jamie L. Dykes for their work on the case. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese, who prosecuted the case.