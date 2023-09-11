BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a young man who they say was riding an electric scooter in Worcester County Monday morning.
Troopers say it happened around 6 a.m. on Route 50 West in the area of Route 589 and that according to a preliminary investigation, a Ford Fusion struck the electric scooter.
According to the agency, 20-year-old Muhammed Ekinci, who is from the country of Turkey, was operating a Razor electric scooter involved in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
State Police say 45-year-old Katie Tucker of Berlin was driving the sedan and refused medical treatment at the scene.
Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Roads were closed for about three hours. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.