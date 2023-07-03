LEWES, Del. - A crash that took place at the Lewes Home Depot Monday morning lead to a man getting pinned between two cars, according to Delaware State Police.
They say the whole affair began around 10:45 a.m., when two cars parked directly across from each other, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Lexus LS-460, began backing out at the same time. According to police, the two cars bumped.
The drivers then got out of their cars to discuss the accident, says police, but the 65-year-old driver of the Lexus forgot to put his car in park before he did so. Police say the car began drifting forward, so the driver attempted to get back in to the Lexus. He was unable to, they say, with the man ended up pinned between the Lexus and a Hyundai Genesis.
The Lexus driver, from Rehoboth Beach, was taken to the hospital by ambulance for a non-life-threatening leg injury. The 64-year-old Lewes man driving the Silverado, as well at the 71-year-old man who drives the Hyundai, were both uninjured.