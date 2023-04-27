DOVER, Del. - A 29-year-old Dover man was arrested by police early Thursday morning after Royal Farms employees held him down, thwarting his attempt to steal cigarettes.
According to the Dover Police Department, Kareem Young entered the Royal Farms on Saulsbury Road before 1:30 a.m. on April 27 wearing a black ski mask. They say he immediately went behind the counter and removed several packages of cigarettes when he was confronted by staff and fought with them.
When police arrived, they found Young being held down by employees. Further investigation revealed that Young was banned from Royal Farms due to previous cigarette thefts.
Police say that one employee was cut during the fight.
Young was transported to the Dover Police Department and charged with first degree attempted robbery, third degree assault, third degree criminal trespassing, and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $34,050 secured bail.