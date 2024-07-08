LAUREL, Del.- A 27-year-old man was injured in an explosion after throwing aerosol cans into a burning barrel.
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, it happened Sunday evening on East Trap Pond Road. The Laurel Fire Department responded to a 911 call and found the man with burns to his head and back.
Authorities say he was flown to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania for his injuries. His current condition has not been released.
Fire marshals said an investigation of the scene revealed that several aerosol spray cans discarded into the burning metal drum caused the explosion, and the barrel was still on fire when firefighters arrived.
No other property damage or personal injuries were reported.