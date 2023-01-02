DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A 21-year-old man from Wilmington was assaulted around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 on a sidewalk in Dewey Beach, according to the Dewey Beach Police Department.
Police say a white man in his 20s attacked the 21-year-old on a sidewalk near the intersection of southbound Route 1 and Bellevue Street. It is believed that the assault was unprovoked. The victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Beebe before being transported again to Christiana Care in critical condition.
Dewey Beach Police are asking for the public's assistance. Anyone who observed the assault or who has video or photos of the incident should contact the police department at 302-227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.