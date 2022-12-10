ELLENDALE, DE -
Delaware State Police have arrested 37-year-old Leon Leager of Ellendale, Delaware on weapon and drug-related charges following a suspicious person investigation this past Friday morning (December 9th).
Police say it was on Friday around 9:30 A.M. that troopers responded to a house on the 14000 block of Beach Highway for reports of a suspicious person.
According to police, when troopers arrived at the house, they saw Leager standing beside a car with the driver's door open. As troopers approached Leager, they noticed a handgun on the ground close to where he was standing.
Police say Leager was taken into custody without any issues, and that a subsequent search revealed that he was in possession of a concealed empty handgun holster, three knives, ammunition, other firearm accessories, approximately 18.61 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Police say further investigation revealed that he had stolen scrap metal, which had been removed from that property.
Police say they then transported Leager to Delaware State Police Troop #5, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 3 counts
- Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)- 2 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)- 3 counts
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)- 2 counts
- Theft Under $1500
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree