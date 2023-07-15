GREENWOOD, Del. - Police arrested 27-year-old Brian Holben of Greenwood for DUI and other related offenses after a pursuit Friday.
Police say Friday around midnight, a trooper was driving westbound on Adams Road in Greenwood when a Chevrolet Suburban, traveling in the opposite direction, crossed into the trooper’s lane. The trooper swerved to the right to avoid an accident, and made a U-turn to follow the Chevrolet.
The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop but said the driver, later identified as Holben, ignored the trooper’s attempt to pull him over and turned south on Sussex Highway without signaling or stopping at the stop sign. Holben then began speeding on Sussex Highway and eventually made multiple turns onto local roads without stopping at stop signs.
Police say Holben finally drove into a private driveway of Memory Road and crashed into wire fencing. Holben ran out of the car and was apprehended a short distance away. Police say Holben's breath smelled of alcohol observed other signs of impairment. When searching Holben's Suburban, police found drug paraphernalia.
Holben was transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Criminal Mischief $5000 Or More Damage Property (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass- 2 counts
- DUI and other traffic-related offenses