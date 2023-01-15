LEWES, Del. -
Delaware State Police arrested 33-year-old Timothy Littleton of Lewes, DE for aggravated menacing and related charges following an event that involved a handgun last night (January 14).
Police say it was yesterday around 11:17 p.m. that troopers responded to the 20000 block of Plantations Road, Lewes, DE for a report of shots fired.
Police say the investigation revealed that Littleton had a verbal argument with a 37-year-old woman inside the house.
Police say during the argument that Littleton displayed a handgun and pointed it at her.
Police say she ran away from the house and a gunshot was fired.
Police say she was not injured and she contacted the police.
According to police, troopers found Littleton behind the house. Police say he didn't comply with troopers' commands and was taken into custody after a taser deployment.
Additionally, police say troopers recovered a Smith and Wesson handgun on the ground near Littleton and there were three children inside the house during the event.