OCEAN CITY, Md. - Paramedics were dispatched almost 15 miles off the coast of Ocean City Tuesday morning to help a man whose arm was stuck in a winch on a fishing boat.
The call for the hand and arm trauma took place around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to the Ocean City Fire Department, paramedics rode on a U.S. Coast Guard vessel to a fishing boat at sea to assist the injured man. Paramedics treated him on his boat until it arrived back to the Ocean City Commercial Harbor.
Once back on land, the man was transported to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.