SALISBURY, Md. — A Somerset County man has been indicted for murder following a deadly hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a utility worker earlier this year in Wicomico County.
On March 27, shortly before 10:25 a.m., an off-duty trooper from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack was driving his marked vehicle south on Airport Road adjacent to Salisbury Regional Airport. He stopped at a work zone where a flagging operation was in effect, allowing northbound traffic to proceed.
According to a preliminary investigation, Scarborough, driving a blue Jeep, was in front of the trooper’s vehicle when he swerved into the northbound lane to bypass the work zone. Scarborough allegedly then swerved back into the southbound lanes to avoid oncoming traffic before driving off the road and into a roadside ditch.
The investigation revealed that Scarborough accelerated his vehicle and ran over Thomas R. Attix, 64, of Dover, who was on the ground working. Attix was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital and then flown by private helicopter to Christiana Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was declared deceased on April 2.
According to officers, the off-duty trooper, along with troopers from the Salisbury Barrack and an additional off-duty trooper, pursued Scarborough briefly through Airport Road, Maryland Route 12, and Nutters Cross Road before apprehending the suspect in a field near Johnson Road in Salisbury.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Wicomico County Grand Jury on May 20, 2024. The Grand Jury returned an indictment against Jamal Scarborough, 27, of Marion Station.
Scarborough is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, failure to return/remain at an accident involving death, failure of a driver to render assistance to the injured, driving on a revoked license, and related charges. Scarborough is currently being held without bail at the Wicomico County Detention Center.