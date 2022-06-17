MILFORD, Del.- A 28-year-old Magnolia man was killed and his 12-year-old passenger was hurt after an early morning crash.
Delaware State Police say the two were driving on Wilkins Road east of Elks Lodge Road when the car ran off the roadway. Police say the Mazda struck a sign and then a tree, before it spun out.
Delaware State Police troopers say the driver was pronounced dead on scene. The 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers say neither were wearing seatbelts.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was investigated and cleared.