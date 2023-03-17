FELTON, Del. - A 36-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon after a confrontation following an ongoing dispute with the shooter.
Delaware State Police responded to the 200 block of Reeves Crossing Road around 4:15 p.m. to find the victim in the road with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police say that emergency medical services tried to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity is pending notification to his family.
According to police, the Homicide Unit took over the investigation and identified 36-year-old Steven Smith from Centreville, Md., as a suspect due to Smith having an ongoing conflict with the victim. They say Smith drove to Reeves Crossing Road to confront the victim, where he then began shooting with an automatic rifle. Afterwards, police say Smith left for his home in Centreville.
Smith was taken into custody at his home in Maryland by the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office. They say Smith is currently being held in Maryland but will be extradited to Delaware to face charges of first degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.