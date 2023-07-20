SALISBURY, Md. - One Salisbury man is dead following a hit-and-run on Salisbury Parkway early Thursday morning.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers were called to the road near Boundary Street around 5:30 a.m. Once arriving they learned from the Salisbury Fire Department and EMS that 59-year-old Gregory Dennis was riding a bike on Salisbury Parkway when he was hit by a vehicle. Police say the driver did not stop to help Dennis.
Dennis was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional with significant injuries, where he later died.
An accident reconstruction investigator was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information about the crash are asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.