SALISBURY, Md. - A man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on July 20 after trespassing at Salisbury University and touching himself next to a student.
According to the State Attorney's office, Aaron Dunn entered the Salisbury University Academic Commons on April 25, sat next to a student who was unable to see what he was doing, and exposed himself. He began to touch himself and stopped after another student who was leaving the building saw what was happening and confronted him. Dunn then ran from the building.
Dunn had been convicted for indecent exposure five separate times since 2000, said the State Attorney's Office, and already was prohibited from Salisbury University after a similar incident that happened in 2005.
According to the State Attorney's office, Dunn pleaded guilty to the charges of trespassing and indecent exposure. Judge David B. Martz, associate judge of the District Court of Maryland, sentenced Dunn to the maximum possible penalty of three years and six months in prison.
Wicomico County State Attorney, Jamie Dykes, said that college students should feel safe on campus and that she hopes Dunn’s sentencing works as a deterrent for the future.
“College students deserve a campus free from sexual deviants and predators like Aaron Dunn,” Dykes said “The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting our community and will vigorously prosecute repeat offenders. We are grateful for Judge Martz’s sentence which should serve as a deterrent to other deviants lurking in our community.”