MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says they are investigating a shooting that took place in Magnolia Sunday afternoon that seriously injured a man.
According to DSP, Troopers were sent to Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres at around 4:00 p.m. on January 15th after a report of a man shot. They say when they got there, they found the 32-year-old victim shot in the torso an unknown amount of times.
DSP says that the man was airlifted to an area hospital for emergency surgery, and is currently in stable condition.
Troopers say no one else was hurt from the shooting. They also say there is no suspect information available, and he circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
DSP says their Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective S. Ryan by calling 302-698-8443, provide information by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.