FELTON, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man found lying in a roadside ditch in Felton around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say they received a call and responded to the intersection of Hopkins Cemetery Road and Marshyhope Road to find the 35-year-old man from Houston with a gunshot wound to an upper extremity. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identification is pending notification to the next of kin.
Further investigation determined his vehicle broke down in the area and he used a nearby resident's phone to call for assistance. After returning to his vehicle, police say a confrontation occurred and he was shot.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information can also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.