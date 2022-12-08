GEORGETOWN, Del. - A man was shot at while driving his car in Georgetown Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.
According to Delaware State Police, the 32-year-old man was driving north on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway when an unknown person began driving next to his car, and then began shooting several times into the man's vehicle.
The victim was not shot but drove off the road and crashed into a ditch. He was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and released.
Police say no one else was harmed during this incident. There is no suspect or information surrounding a motive available and the case remains under investigation.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Mitchell by calling 302-752-3798. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.