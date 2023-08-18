DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating what is called a "violent assault" that took place early Sunday morning just outside of Dewey Beach.
According to police, a 22-year-old man was attacked around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 1 outside of Fifer's Farm Kitchen on the Forgotten Mile. He was seriously injured and hospitalized to receive extensive medical treatment, suffering a broken jaw and nose.
Troopers are following several leads and ask that witnesses help identify the suspect. Those with information can call Corporal M. Aberman at 302-703-3363 or send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.