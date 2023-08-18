Assault Investigation

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating what is called a "violent assault" that took place early Sunday morning just outside of Dewey Beach.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was attacked around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 1 outside of Fifer's Farm Kitchen on the Forgotten Mile. He was seriously injured and hospitalized to receive extensive medical treatment, suffering a broken jaw and nose.

The late-night assault took place outside of Fifer's Farm Kitchen.

Troopers are following several leads and ask that witnesses help identify the suspect. Those with information can call Corporal M. Aberman at 302-703-3363 or send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.