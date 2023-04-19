MILLVILLE, Del.- Police are looking for a young man they believe stole from a Millville vape shop.
Police say the break-in occurred both Tuesday and last Friday. In both instances, police say the man smashed the front glass door at Marley's Smoke Shop and stole hundreds of dollars of vaping and tobacco products.
He's described as a white male, about 18-21 years old, with a thin build and ear-length light brown or blonde hair.
Police say the store owners have suffered significant losses.
Anyone with information can contact Detective J. Hill at 302-752-3792. You can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333, a Facebook message to Delaware State Police, and remain anonymous.