LEWES, Del. - Dillon Hensey, who was wanted for abandoning 34 dogs in deplorable conditions at a Lewes home, has been arrested by Delaware Animal Service officers-- and they found 14 more dogs with him, according to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.
They say Hensey abandoned 35 dogs in a Lewes home earlier this month. CoastTV spoke to Hensey the day the news broke, where Hensey claimed he tried to get help. Several organizations would later come out and dispute these claims. He was wanted as of last Wednesday.
On Aug. 25, the department says Delaware State Police was sent to a parking lot near the Royal Farms next to Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach after they received an anonymous tip. When troopers arrived, the department says they found 32-year-old Hensey and his wife 33-year-old Chelsie Puckett parked in their SUV, along with 14 more dogs inside.
They say the car was full of trash, feces, and other various debris. The dogs were taken by Delaware Animal Services and taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA for care, says the department.
They say Hensey was charged with 29 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, while Puckett was charged with 14. The department says Hensey was released on $14,500 bail, while Picket was released on $7,000 bail. They say the pair is not allowed to own or hold any animals until the conclusion of the case.
The department does offer some good news: 30 of the 34 dogs rescued from the Lewes home have been adopted, while the other four are in foster care. The SPCA says they will know soon when the dogs will be available for adoption.