LEWES, Del. - As turkey hunting season draws near, hunters are reminded of the mandatory course requirement.
DNREC's Division of Fish and Wildlife has announced that classes will be held on Sunday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewes Fire Station #2 on Janice Rd., and again on Saturday, March 9, at the Little Creek Hunter Education Training Center on Bayside Drive in Dover.
The agency says pre-registration is necessary for those wishing to attend these courses and can be done online at: https://epermitting.dnrec.delaware.gov/ or by calling the Hunter Education Office at 302-735-3600 (Ext. 1).
The Division alternatively accepts an online course from Today’s Hunter. It can be found online at todayshunter.com/turkey101/.
Delaware's spring wild turkey hunting season is scheduled to run from April 13 through May 11.