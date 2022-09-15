MILLSBORO, Del.- Troopers are still in the Oak Orchard area searching for a man they say robbed a family at gunpoint and shot at a concerned citizen Wednesday evening.
Police say they were dispatched to the River Winds community around 6:15 p.m. Police say two men with guns went inside a home and confronted several people inside. According to troopers, the suspects demanded money from the victims and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply.
While the two suspects were inside of the home, police say a concerned citizen approached the house to see what was happening. When the man confronted the two suspects, police say one of them shot several rounds towards him and his car. That man was not struck but, but his windshield shattered and cut him. Police say one of the rounds fired by the men struck a nearby home with people inside, though no one was hurt.
According to Delaware State Police, the two men ran away from the area. Troopers and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit conducted an extensive canvass of the surrounding areas in search of the suspects.
Police say one of the suspects, 25-year-old Marquise Bennett of Dover, Delaware, was found and arrested. Troopers say he had 27 grams of Marijuana and also was a convicted felon not allowed to have a gun.
Police are still looking for the second man, only described as a black man.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective W. Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.