Many Beaches Wiped Out From Strong Winds and Erosion

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The high winds and storm surges have buried several beaches that are normally an oasis for vacationers and locals alike.
Rachel Hoopes took a visit to the beach to see the chaos. She said she was shocked to see what she saw.
"Most of the beach is gone. There is no beach," Hoopes said.
It's not over yet. More rain is projected over the next several days. Coastal consultant Tony Pratt said it's possible the damage will continue.
"We might lose another foot or two or three feet, but I wouldn't consider we would see major break throughs of the dune at this point," Pratt said.
He said it's not uncommon to see high tides and erosion during storms.
A process called beach replenishment will restore the coastline by pumping sand onto the shore. Kevin Williams, Director of Public Works, said there's one upcoming this winter.
"I know we are scheduled to get that. That'll put the original protection back but they've held up pretty well," Williams said.
Pratt said though it looks like a war zone right now, the replenishment and some magic from mother nature will bring back the beaches.
"Following the storm, when the ocean lays back down to a calm condition, there will be a natural repair that will bring sand back to the beach and rebuild itself to a large degree," Pratt said.