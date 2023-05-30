Many Surf Fishermen Say the New Drive On Reservation System is a Flop

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Many surf fishermen are calling the new permit reservation system a flop. They say many people who got the required reservations did not use them, leaving an empty beach but lots of permits sold for the Memorial Day Weekend.
"Okay look we all avoid holiday weekends because we don't want to go down there but when it rains and there's nobody on the beach, we all run down there because we can fish, there's nobody there. But with the reservation system we couldn't do that because nobody had a reservation." said surf fisherman and Owner of Delaware Surf Fishing LLC.
We did reach out to DNREC for an interview but were declined. However they did acknowledge that there was availability on all beaches this past weekend and that the new surf tag sales portal is going well with "no issues".
DNREC's website says reservations must be made in advance and it's first come first serve and there are no refunds unless the beach is closed for hazardous conditions.
Some visitors looking to use their permits say they'll try to be mindful to avoid situations like this weekend.
"I do know it's hard to get it on Memorial Day Weekend way ahead of time and if I do do that I'm going to use it because I know it's taking away a reservation from somebody else. I think it's a good system. It's better than what it was." said Ron Brown, who frequents the beach.
But King thinks there is a better solution, "-putting up gates would keep vehicles from driving on the beach that shouldn't be out there, the taxiing on and off all day because if it's one in one out you can't just leave and drive back on."
The reservation system for drive on surf fishing will be in effect until September 4. For more information about the reservation system, visit this article.