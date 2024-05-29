SALISBURY, Md.- Nicole Bochenek, 46, of Mardela Springs, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for child abuse and assault. The sentencing was handed down by Judge S. James Sarbanes of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County on May 24.
Bochenek pleaded guilty on March 21, to the charges, and sentencing was deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation, said the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County.
The state's investigation revealed that Bochenek physically abused three children while operating an unlicensed daycare center out of her home. On June 7, 2023, emergency medical services responded to Bochenek's residence after a 911 call reported a 9-month-old child was unresponsive and not breathing. The child was transported to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., where she was treated for multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds, spinal fractures and other bone fractures, injuries consistent with abusive blunt force trauma. The Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Company treated the infant victim at the scene.
Detectives from the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center investigated the incident and found another child in Bochenek's care with visible injuries. During questioning, Bochenek admitted to shaking the infant to silence her cries over several weeks and to striking another child in her care. A third child was also identified as a victim of physical abuse at Bochenek’s daycare. All victims were under the age of five.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes praised the efforts of EMS personnel, law enforcement and child protective services in their roles in the case.
"These young children were helpless to protect themselves against the horrific abuse suffered at the hands of Bochenek. I am grateful for the lifesaving efforts of EMS personnel, the steadfast investigation by law enforcement and child protective services, and the Court’s strong sentence." said Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes.
Detective M. Rockwell of the Salisbury Police Department led the investigation, with contributions from Child Protective Services and the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese prosecuted the case.