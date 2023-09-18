OCEAN CITY, Md. - The first of two public hearings for the proposed Ocean City Margaritaville Resort is set for Monday.
The town says that the Sept. 18 meeting will discuss the use of the air above Washington Lane, located between 13th and 14th streets, to ensure that area is no longer needed by the public.
A website for the hotel describes the project as a 230-room waterfront resort. In addition to the hotel, developers say it would include meeting spaces, and signature Margaritaville restaurant and bar concepts.
The October meeting, which was originally set for Oct. 2 but has since been delayed, will talk about the closure of Washington lane itself, to ensure it is no longer needed for public use.
Both meetings begin at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers