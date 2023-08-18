Marijuana bans continue along the coast

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- More towns are restricting the sale of marijuana within their communities.
Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach passed approved similar ordinances today banning marijuana businesses like retail stores and manufacturing facilities.
Rehoboth Beach Stan Mills says the keeping the city family friendly was on the front of commissioners' minds- but that there was also no real benefit to having those kinds of businesses in the city.
"The state is he only one allowed to impose taxes. The city will gain no revenue other than through business license, perhaps," he said. "But the overwhelming support from the commissioners wants to place restrictions on marijuana, specifically by prohibiting."
Rehoboth Beach commissioners also banned marijuana from being smoked in public.
Zoe Patchell with the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network says she believes it's a shortsighted decision.
"It doesn't take into account the historic examples that we've had with alcohol prohibition," she said. "When you ban something that's in such a high demand, it just forces it back to the illicit market, which only puts the consumer and communities at risk."
Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach join Ocean City and Dewey Beach in restricting pot. Other coastal communities like Lewes have had discussions on potential marijuana bans, but nothing has been passed yet.