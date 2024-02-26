Marijuana Commissioner brings recreational pot discussions to Georgetown town council

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware's first marijuana commissioner, Rob Coupe, gave a presentation to Georgetown town council Monday night.
Coupe's presentation outlined the estimated revenue the state will make it it's first year of recreational marijuana businesses, the timeline of when business licenses will be distributed, and how many jobs are will be made.
Coupe says the influx of towns choosing to ban marijuana businesses in their jurisdictions spurred the idea of going to towns and discussing the rules that are being worked on in Dover- though he emphasized that this is not to convince towns to allow marijuana businesses.
"I want to make sure they have as much information as possible.. But it's up to them to decide what's best for their town, what's best for their citizens," he said. "The state is not trying to influence them in that sense."
In Coupe's presentation, which you can find here, the office of the marijuana commissioner is estimating $281 million in revenue sales for the first year, with $42 million going to the state in tax revenue thanks to a 15% sales tax.
Coupe said he has had similar discussions with Seaford officials and Sussex County officials. He said he does not have any other towns scheduled but he is open to speaking with any town that gives him a call.
You can find the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner's website here.