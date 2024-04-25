LEWES, Del.- Marijuana Commissioner Robert Coupe gave a presentation to Lewes City Council Thursday morning.
The presentation revolved around what the current law states and what the recreational marijuana means for the First State. According to Coupe, the goal was to inform the council before they make any decisions on what they want to do with recreational marijuana businesses.
Under state law, towns and municipalities have the authority to ban marijuana businesses, like shops and cultivation centers, in their jurisdictions.
"I want to make sure they have the information they need," Coupe told CoastTV. "They (City Council) see both sides of the discussion... the debate. Whatever they decide, I really think they're giving it the proper thought and really considering all the options."
Coupe told CoastTV about "a vision" to merge the Office of Medical Marijuana with the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner. He outlined plans to facilitate existing medical marijuana providers' transition to operate under the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner, catering to adult-use recreational marijuana consumers.
Additionally, Coupe mentioned upcoming social equity workshops scheduled to begin in June. These workshops will be conducted in-person in each county and in the city of Wilmington, with plans to broadcast them on Facebook Live for wider accessibility.