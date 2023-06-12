WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney announced several nominations for leadership and cabinet positions on Monday, including one for the new Marijuana Commissioner. If approved, the commissioner would work within the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to oversee the implementation of Delaware's marijuana legalization law and industry regulation.
Carney's nominee is Robert Coupe, who currently serves as chief of staff at the Department of Technology and Information. He has worked for the state for over 35 years with the state police and in leadership roles within multiple departments, including the Department of Correction, Department of Justice, and Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
"There are few people across our state who are more well-respected, and more committed to serving the people of Delaware, than Rob Coupe," said Carney. "He's exactly the right person to take on this new challenge."
This nomination comes after two bills that focus on the use and industrialization of marijuana in Delaware were passed without the governor's signature in April. One removes state-level civil and criminal penalties from possession of personal-use amounts of pot and the other focuses on the creation of a regulated industry for recreational marijuana sales.
In addition to Coupe, three more people were nominated by Carney for roles in different departments.
Josette Manning was nominated as secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services. Manning currently serves as the secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families and has held this position since 2017. She was previously a prosecutor for the state Department of Justice for 17 years and served as the director of the Special Victims Unit.
She would replace Molly Magarik, who has acted as secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services since July 2020 and through the COVID-19 pandemic. Magarik will step down next month.
Steve Yeatman was nominated as Secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families. He is currently the deputy secretary in that department and has worked in different roles there for over 26 years. If approved, he would replace Manning.
Carney also nominated Greg Lane as Chief Information Officer to lead the Department of Technology and Information. Lane has previously served as CIO at the Chemours Company and at E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, as well as at DuPont Crop Protection.
He would replace Jason Clarke, who has held the position since January 2021. Clarke worked in this department for 16 years on projects to expand broadband service to more Delawareans. Clarke will step down to take a position in the private sector.
"We've been lucky to have talented public servants throughout state government, and I know this group of nominees will continue to work hard to make Delaware an even better place to live, work, and raise a family," said Carney.
The Delaware Senate is expected to consider these nominations later this month.