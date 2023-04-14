DOVER - Two measures that would both legalize and regulate recreational marijuana use for adults in Delaware were delivered to Governor John Carney earlier this week, according to the House Representative Ed Osienski.
He says the measures comprise Marijuana Control Act, with House Bill 1 legalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use, and House Bill 2 regulating the legal industry of growing and selling cannabis.
According to Osienski, the delivery of the measures is the beginning of the process by which a bill becomes a law, with the governor having 10 days, not including Sundays, to either sign the bill in to law, veto the bill, or do nothing and let the bill become law without his signature.
Osiesnki says HB 1 was sent to the governor on Tuesday, April 11, which means the 10th day would be Saturday, April 22, while HB 2 was delivered on Friday, April 14, which would make the 10th day Wednesday, April 26.
“We have been on a long, multi-year journey with the Marijuana Control Act. We have had countless hearings, debates, stakeholder engagement and deliberations. We have incorporated numerous suggestions and changes from interested parties – including the governor’s office – throughout this process to arrive at what I believe is the best possible plan for legalizing and regulating adult recreational marijuana,” said Rep. Osienski. “I am hopeful that the governor will take all of this into account as he considers these bills and that he will acknowledge the desires of an overwhelming majority of Delaware residents.”