Marijuana regulations under review in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - In Delaware, while marijuana use is permitted, it comes with statewide restrictions, particularly concerning public consumption and age limits. Users must be 21 or older, and using marijuana in public places is illegal.
Carl Young, a frequent Dewey Beach visitor, believes these restrictions are important, especially for a small resort town like Dewey.
"For a resort town, it's needed because say you're at a restaurant and you smell marijuana, it just takes away your appetite and just spoils the whole feel of a resort town," explained Young.
The town of Dewey Beach says it likes to follow state marijuana regulations and is looking to make an ordinance to adjust its town code. Currently, Dewey Beach enforces a $200 fine for underage violations. The town is considering reducing this fine to $100, aligning it more closely with state penalties.
Dewey Beach enforces similar regulations for alcohol and marijuana use, requiring that both comply with the law and be conducted respectfully within the community. Town commissioners will further discuss this ordinance on Friday, March 15th, at the 3:00 pm meeting.