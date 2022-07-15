Marine Biologist Says Recent Shark Attacks Are No Cause For Worry

Lewes, Del.- Recent shark attacks on the east coast are not keeping people away from the beach in Delaware.
Off the coast of Long Island, multiple shark attacks have been recorded since the beginning of July- causing some concern from locals. But here in Delaware, Assistant Professor of Marine Biology Aaron Carlisle said that a shark attack is extremely unlikely.
"We're not on he menu, they have zero interest in consuming us," Carlisle said. "Almost every negative interaction between humans and sharks in mistaken identity or some sort of territoriality. If you jump on them... they're gonna react. They're an animal, they defend themselves."
Carlisle said that the coast off of Delaware mostly has smaller sharks, like sand tigers and spinner sharks. But he also said that when sharks bite, it is more likely out of curiosity.
"Where you've been in the water, it's very murky and hard to see anything- the shark can't see anything either," he said. "And so, if they see anything that looks like food, they're going to take a bite out of it."
Lewes chief lifeguard Strohm Edwards said that shark attacks on the beach are not likely, but the beach patrol is ready to respond if a shark is spotted. He also said that there have been no shark sightings this summer.