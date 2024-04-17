LEWES, Del. – The Lightship Overfalls and Canalfront Park in Lewes will host the annual Lewes Maritime Day celebration on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This free public event is organized by the Cape May – Lewes Ferry and the Overfalls Foundation, with support from several local organizations including the Zwaanendael Museum and the Lewes Historical Society.
The event promises an engaging day of maritime exhibits and demonstrations, boat rides, vessel tours, and more, catering to children and the young at heart. Highlights include dockside tours of New Jersey’s official Tall Ship, the 1928 restored oyster-dredging schooner A.J. Meerwald, available from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Throughout the day, the Lightship Overfalls and museum property will offer free tours. Adjacent Canalfront Park will host various maritime-related displays.
The festivities will commence with a ceremony at 10:00 a.m. and the laying of wreaths in memory of local mariners and Overfalls Foundation members who have passed away.
“Lewes has a unique place in the annals of American maritime history of which the Ferry is a proud participant,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “The festival is a fun and interactive way to learn more about maritime history, industry, and its many vocations. Come join us as we celebrate the U.S. Merchant Marine, its historic support of the Nation’s military, and the many careers it offers.”
Michael Safina, President of the Overfalls Foundation, highlighted the importance of lightships in the U.S. maritime tradition.
“Part of the community’s rich maritime history includes that of the U.S. Lighthouse Service and U.S. Lifesaving Service, precursors to the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Michael Safina, President of the Overfalls Foundation. “Lightships played a major role in the safe navigation of ships throughout our nation’s history and our guides are excited to help in bringing that story to light. We look forward to having the community help us reopen the ship for the 2024 season.”
The event will also feature a water cannon display by the Lewes Fire Boat and a life raft demonstration by the Ferry.
Numerous organizations such as the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation, Fort Miles Historical Association, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will participate as exhibitors.
The celebration coincides closely with National Maritime Day, observed on May 22 each year to honor the contributions of the American merchant marine since 1775, including their critical role during World War II.