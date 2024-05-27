DELMARVA — Memorial Day marks the start of the summer season on Delmarva, bringing back decades-old classic events, which promise to make this year the best yet.
In late July, the 99th Annual Pony Swim returns to Chincoteague. On July 24, Saltwater Cowboys will gather the wild ponies and foals across the channel. The following day, ponies will be auctioned off to control the herd population and raise funds for the volunteer firefighters who care for the animals throughout the year.
July is also filled with fireworks displays along the coast. The city of Rehoboth Beach is set to dazzle with a fireworks show launching around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. The display will be visible along Rehoboth's mile-plus beach and boardwalk.
What is billed as the world's largest and richest billfish tournament, the White Marlin Open, takes place August 5-9 in Ocean City. Last year, 400 boats participated, with over $10.5 million in prize money awarded.
The Ocean City Air Show returns to the coast on August 24-25, featuring fighter jets, cargo demonstrations, and a display by the Italian Air Force, making its first U.S. appearance in over 30 years.
Dewey Beach will transform into Pamplona, Spain, on June 24 for the 25th annual Running of the Bull. Hosted by The Starboard, the event attracts crowds packing the streets with a celebrity matador, raising money for the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
The Delaware State Fair returns July 18-27. There will be vendors, amusement park rides, livestock shows, and multiple concerts including Jon Pardi and Ludacris.
Some of these events are free, while others require special tickets. Be sure to stay with CoastTV all summer long as our weekly "Cool Things to Do" segment will highlight weekend happenings regularly.