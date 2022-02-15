DELAWARE- According to the CDC, the divorce rate is dropping across the country. While there are fewer marriages, the ones that do happen are more likely to succeed. But according to a study by insurance industry website Quote Wizard, that's not the case in Delaware. Since 2009 marriage rates are down 58 percent, and divorce rates are up almost 10 percent in the first state.
Licensed psychologist, Dr. Katie Elder, says she is seeing an increase in divorce. She says effects from the pandemic are leading causes. The pandemic created an increase in domestic violence, substance abuse, and overall stress in marriages. Another leading cause is politics.
"We actually saw an up tick in people attending counseling after 2016 when that presidential shift happened. It created a ton of discord in marital relationships," said Dr. Elder.
When it comes to dating, February 21 is unofficially, Break Up Day. It's a common trend for couples to get together before the holiday season, and break up after Valentine's Day.
"If you think of it from a biological perspective. In the spring, even animals go out and explore and mate, so to speak. But in the winter they hunker down with who they've secured, so to speak. And humans do the same thing," said Dr. Elder.
Some stores, including Walmart, have decor for a divorce party, complete with sashes, balloons, and more.