LAURAL, DE - Mary Louise Janosik passed away this week at the age of 92 (1931-2024). The business-savvy Delawarean was one of the founders of Johnny Janosik World of Furniture along with her husband. John P. Janosik passed away in 2016 at the age of 90.
Barry Morrison, the son-in-law of Mary Louise Janosik, posted an obituary on Facebook.
Within that post Morrison, speaking for the family, said "Mary was a beacon of light in the lives of everyone she met, admired for her business sense, cherished for her boundless kindness and the warmth she brought into our lives."
Along with touting her many business accomplishments, the family pointed to the entrepreneurial and philanthropic efforts Mary was a part of, saying she and her husband played "a major role in the Laurel Redevelopment Corporation, The Boys and Girls Club, The Laurel Hope House as well as the Good Samaritan of Laurel just to name a few."
The family also made sure to emphasize just how the late Janosik made people feel "Mary was not just a beloved family member, but also a friend to all, known for her love of her family and friends, her delightful sense of humor, and her incredible stories of days gone by. Her life was a beautiful tapestry of dedication to her family, love for her community, and a legacy of cherished memories."
The obituary ended with a heartfelt farewell to the matriarch of the family "As we say goodbye to Mary, we also celebrate her remarkable journey through life and the countless ways she touched our hearts. We invite all who knew her to share their stories and memories here, as we gather to honor her spirit and the profound impact she made on us all. Rest in peace, Mary…You will forever be in our hearts."