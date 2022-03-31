MARYLAND - A Maryland bill would allow nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants to provide abortions. House Bill 0937 -- also known as the Abortion Care Access Act now just needs Governor Larry Hogan's signature. Some say a bill like this is needed and others oppose it.
Karen Nelson the CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Maryland says the Abortion Care Access act is about equity.
"Two thirds of Maryland counties do not have access to abortion providers. So this bill increases the number of providers that can provide an abortion so that should help and it also creates equity in Medicaid and health insurance," said Nelson.
The funding will go towards the clinical training program for nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants.
This would allow places like Planned Parenthood in Easton to provide surgical abortions, since as of now the center only provides abortion pills.
Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza voted against the bill on Tuesday-- saying her constituents are against this.
"You are really opening up a whole new scope of practice for these other health professionals and many medical experts argue that will have a negative impact on women's healthcare," said Sen. Carozza.
Nelson says the training program will ensure that abortions are done safely.
Carozza says the bill does not have to do with whether you are pro-life or pro-choice.
"This bill puts 3.5 million dollars a year to pay for the training of these new abortion providers, so these are taxpayer dollars and the average Marylander whether they support abortion or not, they don't want to see their taxpayer funds going towards abortion," explained Sen. Carozza.
Nelson says the money will be well used to train health care workers.
Sen. Carozza also wanted to bring awareness on safe guards that if a botched abortion would occur, life saving care would be provided to that baby. Also, an amendment that would provide assistance to women who suffer from depression or distress after an abortion.
However she says such amendments were turned down.
If signed into law it could go into effect this July 1st, 2022.
"This is standard of care in 14 other states we would be the 15th. Maryland is usually a little more progressive and ahead of the game but in this case we were playing a little bit of catch-up," said Nelson.
It's unclear whether Hogan plans to veto the legislation and he has yet to comment on this.
Carozza says she will take part in urging Gov. Hogan to do so however she adds that even though he vetoes it, the Maryland General Assembly could override the governors veto.