Ocean City, Md.- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services has announced an informative opportunity for coastal anglers and agency representatives. The Fisheries Information Exchange offers an informative platform for dialogue and interaction before the upcoming busy fishing season. This in-person meeting aims to facilitate discussions between commercial, for-hire, recreational anglers, and representatives from various agencies. The agencies include the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the United States Coast Guard, and the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement.
Attendees will have the chance to ask pressing questions and receive timely answers on a range of topics such as regulations, permits, fishery management plans, catch card census, coastal fisheries, eReporting, licensing, enforcement, and Chesapeake and Coastal Services. After a two-hour come-and-go session, representatives will be available to visit boats and gear at nearby marinas, addressing all questions comprehensively. This event promises to be an invaluable resource for anyone involved in Maryland's vibrant fishing community. It's an opportunity not only to seek clarification on regulations but also to build connections and foster collaboration among stakeholders in the fishing industry.
By bringing together anglers, for-hire operators, recreational enthusiasts, and agency representatives, the event creates a conducive environment for sharing knowledge and addressing concerns. With representatives from units across the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the United States Coast Guard, and the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, attendees can expect expertise and insight on various topics crucial to the fishing industry. From understanding complex regulations to exploring opportunities for collaboration, the Fisheries Information Exchange offers a comprehensive platform for information exchange and collaboration. Participants can anticipate a productive and informative session at the Ocean City Marlin Club on Mar. 22 beginning at 1:30 p.m.