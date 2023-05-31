BALTIMORE, Md. - Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has announced two lawsuits against 3M, Dupont, and other chemical manufacturers that have allegedly contaminated the State's environment with toxic chemicals, putting the people of Maryland at risk.
Officials say the the chemicals in question are polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as "forever chemicals." Brown submitted the lawsuits on behalf of the State of Maryland, the Maryland Department of Environment, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Maryland Department of Health.
They say the first lawsuit addresses the PFAS in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), which most people know as “firefighting foam.” Firefighting foam has been used for decades by the U.S. military, airports, industrial facilities, and local fire departments.
Officials say the second lawsuit addresses contamination from everything else, including many consumer products brought to the state through industrial facilities, the use and disposal of these products, landfills receiving PFAS-containing waste, wastewater treatment facilities containing PFAS-contaminated waste streams, and more.
According to officials, both lawsuits claim that the defendants have known the dangers associated with PFAS products for decades, but continued on anyway without warning the public.
“Protecting the health and well-being of Marylanders and the environment in which we live and raise our families is one of my top priorities,” said Attorney General Brown. “Access to safe drinking water, a clean environment, and the precious natural resources of Maryland will not be jeopardized by those who put profits above public health and safety. These corporations must pay to clean up the damage and be held accountable for the harms they have caused.”
Officials say that exposure to PFAS in humans and animals has been linked to many different diseases, including including kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, high cholesterol, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and low birth weight. They say PFAS may also impair the immune system, including the immune response to vaccines.
PFAS pose a serious threat to human health, says officials, and people can be exposed in a multitude of ways: they can be found in drinking water, inhaled, and even absorbed through the skin. They say PFAS is estimated to be found in 99% of the U.S. population's blood.
“Those who would choose to pose a risk to Marylanders' well-being must be held accountable,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “By filing these claims, Maryland is making clear that we value health, safety, and preserving our state's precious natural resources for future generations over corporate profits.”
“The Maryland Department of the Environment continues to take aggressive action to identify PFAS risks and address the harm this has caused people across the state,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “We will be relentless in holding to account the companies that threatened public health with PFAS.”
According to officials, PFAS is a group of over 9,000 human made chemical compounds containing fluorine and carbon atoms, and has been in use since the 1940s in industrial settings. They say it is also used in the production of household and commercial products that are heat resistant, stain resistant, and water and oil repellent.
They say the most studied PFAS chemicals, PFOS and PFOA, can be toxic at very low concentrations. They also say that they can be easily transferred through both soil and groundwater, traveling great distances and even in to surface water. According to officials, they are called "forever chemicals" because they do not biodegrade or chemically degrade, remaining in the environment for hundreds to even thousands of years.
Officials say the lawsuits cover a number of claims, including defective design, failure to warn, public nuisance, trespass, and negligence. They say the state is seeking to recover damages and costs related to the investigation, cleanup, restoration, and treatment of its natural resources from PFAS contamination.
The Attorney General says that the Maryland Department of Environment has made serious efforts to better understand and reduce the risks to public health associated with PFAS contamination of the State’s natural resources. They say the department is working to find more sources of PFAS release at Department of Defense locations, wastewater treatment plants, industrial sites, and landfills. As a result, they say that more investigation and work are necessary to determine the full extent of PFAS contamination.