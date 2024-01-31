FILE - Bottles of abortion pills mifepristone, left, and misoprostol, right, are shown, Sept. 22, 2010, at a clinic in Des Moines, Iowa. Thousands of women stocked up on abortion pills just in case they needed them, according to new research published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in JAMA Internal Medicine, with demand peaking in the past couple years at times when it looked like the medications might become harder to get.