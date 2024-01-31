BALTIMORE, MD - Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown is joining forces with Attorneys General from across the nation in an effort to protect access to medication abortion.
24 Attorneys General filed what is known as an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court. Along with the Food and Drug Administration and Danco Laboratories LLC, this coalition is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that reinstated certain restrictions on the medication abortion drug mifepristone. That ruling was made despite the FDA's determination that these restrictions were medically unnecessary.
"Restricting access to mifepristone harms countless people in need of medical care, particularly in low-income and underserved communities," stated Attorney General Brown.
The coalition claims that the Fifth Circuit’s decision ignored decades of evidence showing mifepristone is safe and effective. In addition this group of 24 Attorney's General argues that restricting the drug could disrupt access to the most common method of abortion.
In the release from Attorney General Brown the group also argues that removing this option might lead to a spike in "procedural abortion; drive up risks, costs, and delays; and deprive many people of access to reproductive healthcare altogether."