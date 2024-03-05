MARYLAND - The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is cautioning consumers to be aware of potential scam election calls. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the alert was issued to all consumers who have subscribed to receive consumer information from the office.
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office says that scam election calls often involve deceptive robocalls that may impersonate legitimate political campaigns or candidates. The office says that any call suggesting individuals refrain from exercising their right to vote should be treated with caution.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the use of artificial intelligence to mimic voices may raise legal concerns, potentially violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the Truth in Caller ID Act and other consumer protection laws.
In a recent development, the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, including the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, issued a warning letter to a company allegedly involved in scam election robocalls in New Hampshire. These calls mimicked President Joe Biden’s voice in an attempt to discourage voters from participating in the state's primary election.
The Attorney General’s Office says that if you or somebody you know has received a scam election call, contact the office’s Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-8662.