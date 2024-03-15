MARYLAND - With March Madness drawing near, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is advising Marylanders to exercise caution regarding potential scams and aggressive marketing tactics associated with sports betting.
In Maryland, people have various sports betting options, including mobile apps, online and in-person. To protect against misleading information and fraudulent schemes, consumers are encouraged to:
- Conduct research by checking consumer reviews and ratings on reputable platforms such as the Better Business Bureau (www.BBB.org).
- Reach out to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-8662 to inquire about any complaints associated with specific platforms.
- Thoroughly review the terms and conditions of promotions, paying close attention to any restrictions or penalties that may affect the withdrawal of winnings.
In addition to safeguarding against fraudulent platforms, consumers are advised to:
- Seek information from legitimate, licensed sports betting programs and entities, available through the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.
- Exercise caution regarding unsolicited communications, such as online ads, emails, texts, or social media messages, as they may lead to fraudulent websites.
- Report suspected scams promptly to the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General's Office or the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Lastly, the Attorney General's Office reminds individuals that gambling can have serious financial consequences. For those in need of assistance, support is available through the Maryland Alliance for Responsible Gambling. People can also call 1-800-Gambler.