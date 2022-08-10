BALTIMORE,MD - Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh joined a bipartisan coalition of 10 attorneys general on Monday. They are fighting for increased transparency in the poultry industry.
The coalition submitted a comment letter in support of the USDA's proposed rule, Transparency in Poultry Grower Contracting and Tournaments, to increase transparency. The coalition says there is an information imbalance between farmers and processors in the poultry industry. They say the proposed rule would make it easier for small poultry farmers to compete for fair pricing terms from large poultry processors.
“Maryland supports its poultry farmers,” said Attorney General Frosh. “This rule will bring them fairer prices and help stop anticompetitive conduct in the poultry industry.”
The AG’s office says the current poultry system is dominated by contract growing arrangements and a “tournament system.”
Contract growing arrangements are created between growers (i.e., poultry farmers) and processors, guaranteeing the processor will provide and accept poultry from the grower. However, the AG’s office says contracts do not stipulate how many birds or what price growers will receive for them. The coalition says the current system leaves growers unsure of how much money they will make or if they are treated fairly compared to other growers.
The current USDA proposed rule would require poultry processors to certify how many birds a grower will receive, what other growers are receiving, and what the market has looked like previously for growers in each tournament. Giving growers more information about the tournament system and the contract they are entering into will allow growers to make more informed choices and increase processor accountability in the poultry industry.
In addition to the rule that Attorney General Frosh supported today, two more regulations are anticipated from the USDA. If enacted, AG Frosh says the regulations would:
1) provide greater clarity to and strengthen enforcement of unfair and deceptive practices, undue preferences, and unjust prejudices, as well as
2) clarify that parties need not demonstrate harm to competition to bring a legal action under of the P&S Act.
Joining Attorney General Frosh in filing the comment letter are the attorneys general of California, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.